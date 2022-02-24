StockNews.com Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Hold

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 942,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

