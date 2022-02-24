StockNews.com Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 267,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,873. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,093 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,421 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

