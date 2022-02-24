StockNews.com Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 267,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,873. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.
Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
