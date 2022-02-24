Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

