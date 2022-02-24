Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $133.92 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

