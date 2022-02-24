Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

EMR opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

