Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.00 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

