StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.77% of StoneCastle Financial worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

BANX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.84%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

