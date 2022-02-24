STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 2,413,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in STORE Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

