Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,875.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SAUHY traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184. Straumann has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

