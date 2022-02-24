Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,875.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SAUHY traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184. Straumann has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.