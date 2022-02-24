Strydonck Gerald E. Van Purchases 20,000 Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van acquired 20,000 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Vaccinex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 103.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

