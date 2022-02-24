Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 232,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,567. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

