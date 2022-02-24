Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC:SOHVF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC:SOHVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:SOHVF opened at $26.52 on Monday.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

