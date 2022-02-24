Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,598 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,469.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 149,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 123.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 432.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 978.64%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

