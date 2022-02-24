Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 380,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

