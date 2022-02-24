Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $204.48 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

