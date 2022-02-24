Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 17,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
