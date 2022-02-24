Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

