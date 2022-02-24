Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $9.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

SPCE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $24,989,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

