Swingby Price Reaches $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $342,669.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,240,450 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

