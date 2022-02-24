Symmetry Partners LLC Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,312 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.