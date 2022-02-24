Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

