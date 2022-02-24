Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

