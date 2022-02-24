Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Sysco has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,787. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

