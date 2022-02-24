T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 1.9%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 2,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

