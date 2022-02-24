Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
