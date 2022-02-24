Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 903.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

