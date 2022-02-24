Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -322.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.