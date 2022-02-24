Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 206,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,418. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

