Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 255 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

