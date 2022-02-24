Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $41.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,855.00. 42,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

