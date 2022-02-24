Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.20.

Shares of TKO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 360,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,507,634.16. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$249,223.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock worth $1,942,868.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

