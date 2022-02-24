TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to $68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRP. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

