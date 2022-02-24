Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Down 5.1%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 2,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $873.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

