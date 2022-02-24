Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.76.

NYSE TDOC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $259.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 668.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

