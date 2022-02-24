Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.76.

TDOC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $259.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

