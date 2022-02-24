Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.76.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $259.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

