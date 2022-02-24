Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.66. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 93,382 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
