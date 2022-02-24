Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.66. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 93,382 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 557,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 391,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

