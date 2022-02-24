Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.21).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.51 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 52.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.44. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of €2.69 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.