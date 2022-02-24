Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Telekom Austria stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

