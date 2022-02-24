Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $48.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

