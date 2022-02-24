TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.16

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.16 and last traded at C$30.29, with a volume of 69130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 81.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

