Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report $153.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.10 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $123.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $669.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.25 million to $675.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $802.32 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $821.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

TENB opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.49 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,850 shares of company stock worth $7,359,910. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

