Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $4.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 1,034,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.