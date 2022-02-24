Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Tennant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
