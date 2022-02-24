Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

