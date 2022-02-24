Terracoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $927.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $801,824.49 and $927.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,418.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.00793821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00214603 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

