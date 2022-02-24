Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

TXRH opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

