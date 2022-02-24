Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

TXRH stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

