Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.
Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textron to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.
Textron stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after acquiring an additional 86,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
