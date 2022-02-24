Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textron to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after acquiring an additional 86,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.