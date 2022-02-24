The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $425.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.14 million and the highest is $426.70 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AAN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,524. The firm has a market cap of $620.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.